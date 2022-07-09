“Messi or Ronaldo? I prefer another player and it’s him, even if Leo…”

Since his retirement, Samir Nasri has acted as a consultant for Canal+ and the former French striker has sometimes commented on matches. When he was still at West Ham, Nasri had been questioned by the official channel of the English club. One of the questions he was asked was about the endless Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

The former Phocaean appreciated and recognized the work and quality of the Red Devils superstar. However, it was impossible for him not to opt for PSG number 30, Lionel Messi. For him, the Pulga is a treat, pure football.

“Lionel Messi, just because I think he is blessed by God. Cristiano Ronaldo is more of a professional, more of a hard worker. But I like… I like football and, for me, it’s Messi.” Nasri said.

But in 2016, the former French international passed by Arsenal and Man City in particular faced with the same question preferred to choose another player. Ronaldo or Messi, Nasri expressed his admiration for the Spanish genius Andres Iniesta. “Cristiano or Messi? Messi. In terms of pure football, Messi. In terms of hard work and physicality, Cristiano. But I really prefer Andrés Iniesta.”

Samir Nasri had the opportunity to face the two monsters of the time. He faced CR7 in England, in the Champions League and also in La Liga. He also played against Messi in Spain and in the Champions League. Nasri was a French team from 2007 to 2013 and was a very high level midfielder.

