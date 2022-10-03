Messi Prince of the Park, Plucked Canaries and Lorient always at the party

Sf Ligue 1 (L1) is a championship with twists and turns, at the quarter of the season, it seems that the classification is beginning to reflect the forces present. At the top of the table, the teams that were in the top 6 at the end of the international break won. At the bottom, none of the teams ranked below twelfth place managed to pocket the three points on this ninth day.

Carried by a great Lionel Messi, Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) needed its luxury joker, Kylian Mbappé, who entered during the game, to beat OGC Nice (2-1), Saturday 1er october. Olympique de Marseille (OM) had less trouble winning on the lawn of Angers (3-0). On the third step of the podium, Lorient chained a fifth consecutive victory in the league against Lille (2-1). And Lens, fourth, smashed Lyon (1-0), who conceded their fourth consecutive defeat.

If RC Strasbourg, beaten at home by Stade Rennes (1-2), is the last team without the slightest victory, the bottom position is occupied by AC Ajaccio, dominated at home by Clermont (1 -3). For its part, Monaco took care of its goal difference against Nantes (4-1). Finally, Auxerre and Brest neutralized each other (1-1), as did Troyes and Reims (2-2).

The results of the ninth day Angers-Marseille: 0-3 Strasbourg-Rennes: 1-3 PSG-Nice: 2-1 Lorient-Lille: 2-1 Toulouse-Montpellier: 4-2 Troyes-Reims: 2-2 Ajaccio-Clermont: 1-3 Auxerre-Brest: 1-1 Monaco-Nantes: 4-1 Lens-Lyon: 1-0

Player of the weekend: Lionel Messi

Unbalanced by the Nice defender Dante just in front of the penalty area, Lionel Messi himself took charge of concluding the free kick to open the scoring in favor of PSG, Saturday, October 1, at the Parc des Princes, in Paris. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

His first brushed free kick went just wide of the frame, the second try, a few minutes later, ended up in the back of the net. On Saturday evening, Lionel Messi scored PSG’s first goal against OGC Nice, during a match narrowly won (2-1) by his team at the Parc des Princes. Beyond this achievement, the Argentinian was the best Parisian player on the pitch, making his vision of the game and his percussion qualities speak for themselves within the Nice defense. Since the start of the 2021-2022 financial year, the Pulga already has 7 goals and 8 assists to its credit, in all competitions. He is a Messi transformed from his first season at PSG.

The performance of the weekend: Lorient

The joy of Lorient midfielder Théo Le Bris after his decisive goal scored against Lille (2-1 victory for Lorient), Sunday October 2, at the Moustoir stadium, in Lorient. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

Even outnumbered, FC Lorient continues to collect points at the start of the season. Reduced to ten against eleven at the hour mark against Lille Olympique Sporting Club, the Merlus were not content with a draw at the Moustoir stadium. At the end of the match, Théo Le Bris, who had just come on, scored the winning goal of the 2-1 with a magnificent control-strike sequence. Something to delight his uncle and trainer, Régis Le Bris. Behind PSG and OM, Lorient retains its place on the championship podium. “No one saw Lorient so high in the standings at this time of the season. We’re there and we haven’t stolen anything.”said the young Breton coach.

The card of the weekend: Monaco against Nantes

Unable to win in L1 since the fourth day and recently dominated 3-0 by the Azeri club Karabagh FC in the Europa League, FC Nantes suffered a new correction on Sunday in Monaco: final score 4-1. At the Louis II stadium, Wissam Ben Yedder signed a “hat trick” by scoring three goals for the Principality club. At a time when the matches will be linked every three days between the championship and the European Cup, the Canaries give reasons for concern.

The atmosphere of the weekend: Toulouse-Montpellier

The stands of the Stadium colored with smoke by the supporters of Toulouse FC on the occasion of the reception of Montpellier, Sunday, October 2, in Toulouse. LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP

To celebrate their victory (4-2) against Montpellier Hérault at home, the players of Toulouse FC have communed with their supporters at the end of the game. Before and during the match, the tifo and the smoke bombs were present with a festive spirit in the turn of the Toulouse supporters. On the other hand, the frustrated Montpellier fans, who had made the trip, stood out by throwing projectiles at the stand adjacent to the visitors’ sector. The meeting was interrupted for fifteen minutes because of the use of tear gas by the police.

#TFCMHSC the communion of @ToulouseFC players with the Brice Taton turn after the great victory of TéFéCé against… https://t.co/iIGMCpBx6V —BernardStumpf (@Bern@rd)

Statement from the weekend:

“Clauss, it’s unbelievable, but I knew it from the first practice”

OM coach Igor Tudor appreciated the performance of his proteges and one in particular on Friday evening in Angers. OM won 3-0 away, Jonathan Clauss was decisive three times (one goal and two assists). The international side, transferred this summer from RC Lens, has received praise from his coach. “He’s an incredible player but I knew that from the first training session. It’s really a pleasure to train him.”, declared the Croatian technician, who also arrived in the off-season in Provence.

At the start of 2020, Clauss was still evolving in the anonymity of the German second division. Today, the 30-year-old player is recognized as a reference to his position as “piston” in Ligue 1 and is applying for a starting place with the Blues at the World Cup in Qatar.

Marseille left-back Jonathan Clauss (center) celebrates with his teammates, Chancel Mbemba (left) and Luis Suarez (right) his goal – the first to his credit this season -, Friday, September 30, at the Raymond-Kopa stadium, in Angers. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

The number of the weekend: 9

There is still one last team in search of its first victory: the Racing Club de Strasbourg. On Saturday, the supporters of the Alsatian club nevertheless believed that they saw this long-awaited success taking shape when Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring against Rennes. But the goal was eventually canceled for offside. A few minutes later, Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi was sent off, then Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo scored and the match turned in favor of the visitors (1-3) at the Meinau stadium. The bad streak continues…