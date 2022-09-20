Messi, PSG changed their minds

Lionel Messi is well and truly part of Paris Saint-Germain’s medium-term plans. The Argentine reportedly received a one-year extension offer.

” Perhaps we should also change our slogan… Dream Bigger (dream bigger) is good, but today we must above all be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, it’s is the end of the glitter “, announced Nasser Al-Khalaïfi, a few weeks ago, about the new vision of Parisian training. The sports management, led by Luis Campos, proved during this transfer market that the ship had indeed changed course by betting on less flashy elements. No more stars at Paris Saint Germain ? Not quite. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could still continue for several seasons with the Ile-de-France club.

With the recent contract extension of the tricolor world champion and the concrete lease of the Brazilian number 10, all that remains is to retain Lionel Messi for longer. The six-time Ballon d’Or signed a two-season contract when he arrived last summer.

Messi awaits the end of CM 22

According to daily information brand, the Parisian leaders would have started discussions with the representatives of the Argentinian during the last days. The Ile-de-France club offers an additional year to the former glory of FC Barcelona.

Author of only six goals in twenty-six league games, Lionel Messi did not really shine for his first season in Ligue 1. He would have decided to wait until the end of the 2022 World Cup before giving his answer in Paris . Aged 35, the Pulga wants to know if he still has the legs to continue two years in the high level before definitively deciding the question of his future.

