Messi, PSG would like to extend his contract!

Lionel Messi, a 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker under contract until 2023, has been mentioned in rumors a few times in recent weeks with a possible departure. But this has been generally denied. And brand goes the other way this Thursday with PSG’s desire to extend the Argentinian for a season, while the one-year option already mentioned a few times does not exist.

“According to Parisian sources, PSG have already told Lionel Messi of their idea to extend him for a year. The option of one more year never existed. Today, the club’s wish, not yet formalized in an offer in numbers and words, is to extend the link until 2024.

What is the response from Leo and his entourage? The idea is that it is still early to answer. Messi’s idea is to wait until after the World Cup. Because Qatar will be key to see how the future unfolds in every way and to check Leo’s mindset and form. »