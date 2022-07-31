Messi-Ramos, Year II / Champions Trophy / PSG-Nantes (4-0) / July 31, 2022 / SOFOOT.com

If Neymar was the big man of the Champions Trophy easily won by PSG against Nantes (4-0), Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos also performed well and even shook the nets. A good omen before a second Parisian season during which their mission will be to set the record straight.

Christophe Galtier, Nordi Mukiele, Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike, even Pablo Sarabia and Arnaud Kalimuendo: this summer at the Camp des loges, there is no shortage of new faces – or ghosts -, with the lot of impatience and uncertainty that goes with it, in a capital where meeting expectations on the pitch has become almost as complicated as getting out of the passageways of the Stade de France on a show night. And yet, it is perhaps not on them that the majority of hopes are focused at the start of this 2022-2023 exercise, but rather on two veterans aged 35 and 36. Two elders, landed a year ago in the city of light from Spain, but from whom we still expect an impact worthy of their legend: Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. Two veterans who, this Sunday evening in Tel Aviv on the occasion of the rouste inflicted on FC Nantes as part of the Champions Trophy, only left the field at the final whistle and gave credit to the thesis of their comeback.

Nantes revenge and menezesque goal

This can be seen in his smiling face since the recovery: the Pulga is now well in his sneakers, well in his Parisian environment, well in this new PSG and well in his last straight line before the World Cup in Qatar – undoubtedly the ultimate real challenge of his career. Bloomfield Stadium, which witnessed Achraf Hakimi’s debut a year earlier in the same setting, got a glimpse of the momentum that is carrying the Argentine less than a week from the resumption of the League 1, and after a royal month of June in selection: in a fairly axial role and displaying a complementarity with Neymar which could run a few drops down Barcelona’s cheeks, Messi wiped his hand on a Nantes rearguard against which he had not had the same success, during the last confrontation in February. With his delicious opener and his first period of high flight, the former number 10 blaugrana gave the Canaries consistency, legs, virtuosity in tempo and thrill, where last season he often struggled in the game despite his slew of assists (fourteen in Ligue 1, second best total behind Kylian Mbappé). He could even have doubled without an inspired Alban Lafont.





For Ramos, the situation is somewhat different: where Messi completed his first French season with 34 appearances in competition, the Spaniard compiled only fourteen – including nine small starts – and did not deign to point the end of his nose in the Champions League, the fault of a calf that has acted up. He who ended up chaining entire matches in the spring – six between J31 and J38 – therefore proved, with these 90 minutes played in Israel, that he was physically operational over time, even signing a solid performance (especially against to the kidney shots of Moses Simon) within the three-headed defense with a pawn as the key menezesque full of arrogance, so as not to lose sight of the character he embodies and the standards that accompany him. “The three-man defense worked well, it’s a new system that we have to work with Kimpembe and Marquinhoshe slipped into the microphone of Prime Video. It’s a solid system that allows you to maintain high pressure. Last season was difficult, but I finished well. Physically, I was very well. I find my best level. » Even before returning to the European Cup, FC Nantes has already been entitled to the crème de la crème of La Liga in the 21ste century.

By Jeremy Baron