Messi ready to deliver the final blow to Cristiano Ronaldo?

For the first time in 19 years, Cristiano Ronaldo will not take part in a Champions League campaign. Stayed at Manchester United this summer, the Portuguese will play well in the Europa League this season. A boon for Lionel Messi, who will play the C1 with PSG and who could take the opportunity to steal an important record from CR7.

Messi 16 goals shy of Ronaldo’s record

Indeed, to date, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of the Champions League with 141 goals. But right behind him, in second place, is Leo Messi, with 125 goals. The two therefore have a difference of 16 achievements. The Parisian could then take advantage of the absence of the Portuguese to pick up his record and even potentially beat him down during the season.

However, Lionel Messi will have to shake the net at least 16 times in the Champions League this season. What he never managed to do since his personal best on the same exercise is 14 goals, in 2011-2012. But nothing is impossible, especially when your name is Leo Messi.