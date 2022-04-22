Messi receives strong backing from national team partner

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Things seem to be looking up for Lionel Messi in recent weeks. The number 30 of PSG, after the Parisian elimination in the Champions League then the whistles of the Parc des Princes, found himself in the hard. Even to the point that a departure this summer could be mentioned, just like Neymar. But things are getting better with a stint in selection which did him good and a winning and decisive comeback with a goal in the card against Lorient (5-1).

From Paul to the support of the Pulga

A Messi who can as a bonus count on support within his selection. In an interview with Goal, Rodrigo De Paul, the Argentine midfielder spoke to Messi and his future in strong words. “First of all, Messi doesn’t need anything else for everything he’s given to football to put him there, at the top. I don’t have much of an opinion on what happens to him in Paris, because I don’t see it day to day, but I can talk about what he does in the national team. He is happy in Argentina. He is our leader, we follow him. Now he will surely talk to us, he has five World Cups under his belt and he will give us advice, a word of encouragement, because as you said he already has five World Cups and the experience at that time weighs heavily. I hope Messi takes advantage of this and doesn’t suffer. I hope everything goes well, we’ll see if it’s his last World Cup or not, it’s up to him. He can really keep playing until he feels like it, because he’s on another level, his head is going faster than any human being, so we’re all gonna try to get him to enjoy this World Cup and if we get to the last day, it will be even better”.