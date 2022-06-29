Entertainment

Messi recounts his best moments in Paris

If he had a complicated first season on the side of Paris, Lionel Messi does not forget the good times.

landed at Paris last summer, after more than twenty years at Barcelona, Lionel Messi will not have really marked the spirits under the Parisian colors. The fault in particular of a difficult adaptation to his new life in Paris, injuries and a breakdown in efficiency, he who only registered 6 youngsters in Ligue 1. Not to mention the elimination of PSG in the round of 16 of the League champions and the whistles of the Parc des Princes…

“My first at the Parc des Princes which was very strong”

But the seven-time Ballon d’Or also had good times in the capital. “I experienced a lot of firsts with Paris, entrusted the Argentinian icon to PSG-TV. I remember my first appearance in Reims. There was also my first at the Parc des Princes which was very strong. Then there was my first league goal against Nantes. I also discovered the city of Paris. I lived this first year with many emotions. »

Linked to the champions of France until June 2023, Lionel Messi should therefore, barring a huge surprise, carry out a second season with PSG. With of course, the ambition to mount a much better face.

