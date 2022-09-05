Messi relaunches in pursuit of Ronaldo

PSG star Lionel Messi, who comes into contention in the Champions League against Juventus on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, will be looking to catch up on his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranking of top scorers in UEFA’s premier event.

The opportunity is great for the little Argentinian genius who, with 125 goals, is 15 points behind the Portuguese before the start of the new campaign in the flagship competition for European clubs.

Even if he still has a nice cushion, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose team, Manchester United, failed in his quest for yet another participation in the C1, will have to be satisfied this season with the much less prestigious Europa League.

Returning sharpened to PSG in the off-season, thanks above all to an optimal preparation, the former Barça has found his legs, even if he is more illustrated as a passer than a scorer. But, at 35, he will certainly be transcended by the scent of the C1.

Behind these two sacred monsters, we find at a respectable distance the tandem composed of Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski with each 86 achievements.

Champions League top scorers since 1992 (preliminary rounds excluded):

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 140 goals

2. Lionel Messi (Paris SG) – 125

3. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 86

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 86

5.Raul – 71

6. Andriy Shevchenko – 59

7. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 56

8. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) – 52

9. Thierry Henry – 51

10.Filipo Inzaghi – 50