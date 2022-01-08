“Messi repentant can say goodbye to PSG already in the summer”

PARIS – “If Messi were to win the Champions League he could stay, but if a new failure comes to Europe then it will be difficult. The next five months will be key to his future and I think if the cup does not arrive in the summer. he might force his hand and walk away“. The former footballer and now commentator on the television program El Chiringuito, Lobo Carrasco, believes that the story of the Flea in Paris could already be interrupted in the summer a year earlier than the contract time (expires in 2023). For him there are two factors that could weigh: the Champions League and the sense of repentance experienced by Messi.