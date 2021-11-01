Messi replies to Laporta: “No one has ever asked me to play for free. His misplaced words”

Lionel Messi speaks exclusively to Sport and answers Joan Laporta. The Barcelona president has declared in recent weeks that he would have liked an act of love from the Argentine like that of playing for free for the blaugrana. In this regard, Messi himself replies: “I did everything possible to stay. No person at any time asked me to play for free. They asked me to lower my salary by 50% and I did it without problems. We were available. to help the club and my and my family’s desire was to stay in Barcelona. Nobody asked me to play for free and the president’s words seem out of place. They hurt me because there was no need to say those things. These are things that must make us think and that can generate doubts that I do not deserve “.