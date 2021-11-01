Sports

Messi replies to Laporta: “No one has ever asked me to play for free. His misplaced words”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Lionel Messi speaks exclusively to Sport and answers Joan Laporta. The Barcelona president has declared in recent weeks that he would have liked an act of love from the Argentine like that of playing for free for the blaugrana. In this regard, Messi himself replies: “I did everything possible to stay. No person at any time asked me to play for free. They asked me to lower my salary by 50% and I did it without problems. We were available. to help the club and my and my family’s desire was to stay in Barcelona. Nobody asked me to play for free and the president’s words seem out of place. They hurt me because there was no need to say those things. These are things that must make us think and that can generate doubts that I do not deserve “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Spalletti explains Insigne’s exclusion: “No case, he was at risk for fatigue”

14 hours ago

Milan, Giroud’s day: medical examinations in progress

July 16, 2021

Ibra, a heavy free-kick: 400 goals in various leagues and 150 in A | News

8 hours ago

NBA, the results of the night: the Bucks lose to the Jazz, Lakers and Nets win

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button