Sports

Messi replies to Laporta: “Nobody at Barcelona asked me to play for free” | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read

The Argentine ace in an interview with Sport: “Return to Barcelona? I’d like to help the club”

Three months have passed since his farewell to Barcelona to start the new adventure at Psg. Too little to forget the origins and to hide certain feelings. “We will return to live in Barcelona again, our life will be there. That’s what my wife wants and what I want – he said. Leo Messi in an exclusive interview with ‘Sport’ – Barcelona? I’ve always said that I’d love to be able to help the club. I would like to become technical secretary, I don’t know if there. If there is the possibility, I would like to contribute as much as I can because it is the club I love. “

Messi he then replies to the president of Blaugrana The door (“I hoped until the last minute that Messi wanted to stay with us for free”). “I did everything possible to stay. Nobody asked me to play for free. They asked me to lower my salary by 50% and I did it without problems – said the Argentine ace always to ‘Sport’ – They seem to me out place the president’s words. They hurt me because there was no need to say those things. “

The six-time Golden Ball (“The seventh would be crazy”) finally spoke of the Psg: “The team has a great squad and I want to keep winning. I want to win the Champions League again after so many years.” And then, once he wins, maybe he could even return to Barcelona to start a new life as a manager.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fifa blocks the Spezia market for two years

July 16, 2021

Cagliari called up for Bologna: 4 returns for Mazzarri

14 hours ago

LIVE MN – Roma-Milan (1-2): Ibra and Kessie for the three points. Theo sent off and will miss the derby

15 hours ago

Mourinho to DAZN: "Every game is decisive. Ibra? He has to stay away from the area, he knows all the cm" – Milan News

17 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button