Messi replies to Laporta: “Nobody at Barcelona asked me to play for free” | News

The Argentine ace in an interview with Sport: “Return to Barcelona? I’d like to help the club”

Three months have passed since his farewell to Barcelona to start the new adventure at Psg. Too little to forget the origins and to hide certain feelings. “We will return to live in Barcelona again, our life will be there. That’s what my wife wants and what I want – he said. Leo Messi in an exclusive interview with ‘Sport’ – Barcelona? I’ve always said that I’d love to be able to help the club. I would like to become technical secretary, I don’t know if there. If there is the possibility, I would like to contribute as much as I can because it is the club I love. “

Messi he then replies to the president of Blaugrana The door (“I hoped until the last minute that Messi wanted to stay with us for free”). “I did everything possible to stay. Nobody asked me to play for free. They asked me to lower my salary by 50% and I did it without problems – said the Argentine ace always to ‘Sport’ – They seem to me out place the president’s words. They hurt me because there was no need to say those things. “

The six-time Golden Ball (“The seventh would be crazy”) finally spoke of the Psg: “The team has a great squad and I want to keep winning. I want to win the Champions League again after so many years.” And then, once he wins, maybe he could even return to Barcelona to start a new life as a manager.