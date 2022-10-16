Messi returns to criticism of Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain will retire at the end of the MLS season. The current Inter Miami player has therefore decided to hang up his boots at 34. Albiceleste striker between 2009 and 2019, El Pipita will not have won a major trophy with Argentina. He will still have been in the final of the 2014 World Cup, and finalist of the Copa América 2015 and 2016. In 75 selections, the former Real Madrid striker will have scored 31 goals, but will have been the subject of many criticisms in the press, throughout his career with the Albiceleste. Higuain was particularly singled out for his failures in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, and for his missed penalty during the penalty shootout against Chile in 2015 (Copa America final). In an interview with DiirecTV Sport, Lionel Messi returned to the criticism suffered by his ex-partner in the selection. La Pulga disagreed with those who were very harsh on Higuain. Comments relayed by the Spanish media Mundo Deportivo.

“The thing with Pipa was terrible, because he had a spectacular career. What he did was very difficult, playing for the best teams in the world, always being successful,

and score goals, become champions, and it’s true that he was somewhat marked by failures in the Copa America, and at the World Cup. I think after winning the Copa América (in 2021) people recognized what he had achieved even though he wasn’t there. Before that time it was very hard for him with the many criticisms against him. We had reached the final of a World Cup, two Copa América, which is not nothing and what we talked about before, it is very difficult to reach a final. I think people have been very unfair. He was mistreated by some of the journalists.”