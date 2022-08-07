Messi rides the same bicycle, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister criticizes

Lionel Messi was talked about this weekend with a superb goal during Clermont-PSG, but the entourage of CR7 did not applaud.

Lionel Messi who succeeds in his first bicycle, an anthology goal hailed by the whole planet and by the opposing public. But not by those close to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fans and relatives of Cristiano Ronaldo have indeed quickly noticed the similarity with the goal scored when he played for Juventus in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Champions League. Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro who posted a message on Instagram where she compares the two goals, clearly mocking Messi.

“One is a gun and the other is a bicycle. One is in the French league against Clermont and the other is in the Champions League quarter-finals against Juventus. In one the player puts his hands on the lawn, the other foot too and it would be barely possible to put a mattress between his body and the pitch, while the other has his body completely above the lawn and the space between his body and the ground is so huge that he could enter the image above, there would still be a little bit left hahaha. Do not even compare… “, writes a user. Analysis validated by CR7’s sister via several emoji likes.

Wait but Ronaldo’s family has a tank truck called Messi in their skulls it’s too much I’ve never seen that And if the one who sent him to do this it was.. 🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/swKqyUln5G — Loguito FCB 💎 (@Loguito6) August 6, 2022

Why ? Because CR7’s goals were scored “in the air”, while Messi uses his hands a little… On closer inspection, of course, Messi’s bicycle is lower, but he only uses his hands… to fall . Nothing more normal then.