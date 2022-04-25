Messi set Argentina on fire in spite of himself with a snapshot in the locker room!
If Lionel Messi would certainly have liked to mark his first season outside Barça with a more visible imprint, the Pulga ends his first season at PSG with a title of champion of France, by scoring the title goal as a bonus since it is indeed the number 30 who shook the nets of Lens with a masterful strike, before the equalization of the Sang et Or at the very end of the match (1-1).
Lionel Messi, if he does not have the eccentricity of a Neymar, was therefore able to share the joy of a coronation in the Parisian locker room, with his partners and in particular his Argentine compatriots. Moreover, as the Argentine daily Olé explains, a snapshot shared by his partner Leandro Paredes on social networks has inflamed Argentine fans of Messi.
Messi’s phone has Argentina in turmoil
The Parisian number 8 has indeed published a photo of him with Messi, Di Maria and Icardi, the Argentine connection of PSG. But quickly, social networks were inflamed by a detail of the photo: Lionel Messi’s phone, returned, which visibly sports a hull in the colors of Argentina and stamped with its number 10. A proof of love for his country which did not take long to cross the Atlantic and delight his compatriots.
¡QUE TEAM!?ﾟﾇﾷ?
Después de haber ganado el campeonato inglés con el PSG, Messi, Di María, Paredes e Icardi se sacaron esta foto. Y quizás pasa unapercibida, pero la funda del celular de Leo Messi es todo lo que está bien. pic.twitter.com/rmsg0ugHtx
— Clarin (@clarincom) April 24, 2022
to summarize
Lionel Messi, the Argentine star of PSG, offered his first coronation in Ligue 1 at the weekend. And a detail of the celebrations delighted Argentina! Indeed, on the other side of the Atlantic, Messi’s attachment to his country was visible.