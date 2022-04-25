Messi set Argentina on fire in spite of himself with a snapshot in the locker room!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

If Lionel Messi would certainly have liked to mark his first season outside Barça with a more visible imprint, the Pulga ends his first season at PSG with a title of champion of France, by scoring the title goal as a bonus since it is indeed the number 30 who shook the nets of Lens with a masterful strike, before the equalization of the Sang et Or at the very end of the match (1-1).

Lionel Messi, if he does not have the eccentricity of a Neymar, was therefore able to share the joy of a coronation in the Parisian locker room, with his partners and in particular his Argentine compatriots. Moreover, as the Argentine daily Olé explains, a snapshot shared by his partner Leandro Paredes on social networks has inflamed Argentine fans of Messi.

Messi’s phone has Argentina in turmoil

The Parisian number 8 has indeed published a photo of him with Messi, Di Maria and Icardi, the Argentine connection of PSG. But quickly, social networks were inflamed by a detail of the photo: Lionel Messi’s phone, returned, which visibly sports a hull in the colors of Argentina and stamped with its number 10. A proof of love for his country which did not take long to cross the Atlantic and delight his compatriots.

¡QUE TEAM!?￰ﾟﾇﾷ? Después de haber ganado el campeonato inglés con el PSG, Messi, Di María, Paredes e Icardi se sacaron esta foto. Y quizás pasa unapercibida, pero la funda del celular de Leo Messi es todo lo que está bien. pic.twitter.com/rmsg0ugHtx — Clarin (@clarincom) April 24, 2022