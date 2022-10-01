Messi shone, Ekitike did not weigh

Lionel Messi’s first direct free kick at PSG, Mbappé’s decisive comeback or even the mixed start of Ekitike: the Tops and Flops of PSG-Nice.

TOPS

Lionel Messi, conductor

The Argentinian has undoubtedly played one of his best scores since his arrival in Paris during the victory against Nice (2-1). During the difficult first twenty minutes of his team, he clashed with his acceleration and his technical accuracy. He then scored his first direct free kick in the colors of PSG with a magnificent ball wrapped from the left after a foul he himself had caused. Replaced at the end of the match by Pablo Sarabia and given an ovation by the Park, he had previously obtained other very good chances and several times delivered passes as luminous as they were dangerous to his partners.

Kylian Mbappé, impact player

Bondy’s crack has once again proven that PSG can hardly do without his services. Substitute at kick-off with a view to management in view of the upcoming calendar, he came on in place of Hugo Ekitike at the hour mark to unblock the situation. This is what he did by deceiving Kasper Schmeichel on a cross from Nordi Mukiele (83rd). Decisive, Mbappé scored his 8th goal in 8 Ligue 1 matches this season, joining Neymar at the top of the ranking of top scorers in the French championship.

Sofiane Diop, between the lines

His match helps to understand why Lucien Favre preferred him to Andy Delort, Nicolas Pépé or Alexis Beka Beka, all substitutes at kick-off. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder touched a lot of balls between the Parisian lines, forcing Achraf Hakimi to defend a lot. Correct technically and intelligent in his position, he was very valuable in the offensive construction of the Aiglons this evening and in particular the penultimate pass. Not decisive unfortunately but very interesting for the future.

FLOPS

Hugo Ekitike, difficult first

Arrived this summer from Reims, Hugo Ekitike had only had bits of the match to eat so far. Taking advantage of Christophe Galtier’s desire to spare Kylian Mbappé, he had his first tenure with PSG but would probably have preferred it to go differently. Little requested by his partners, he never seemed to find his place in the team’s offensive organization and weighed too little on the Nice central defense which recovered many balls.

Kasper Schmeichel, unnecessary risks

He could do nothing about the sumptuous free kick from Lionel Messi (28th). But on the other hand, he could have done without the risky recovery which resulted in the second Parisian goal (83rd). He who shone a few days ago with his selection against the France team will not, however, extinguish the criticism he has been subjected to since his arrival on the Côte d’Azur. Previously passed by Paris Saint-Germain, his lining, Marcin Bulka, is in ambush.

Dante, captain at fault

It is he who commits the fault on the free kick of Lionel Messi (28th). Moreover, apart from a few balls recovered from Ekitike’s feet, he had difficulty defending individually against the Parisian attackers and was guilty of some bad raises. His second period is nevertheless of better quality.