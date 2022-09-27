Messi sick and uncertain against Jamaica

Lionel Messi is uncertain for the friendly match between the Argentinian and Jamaica on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (2am in France). The PSG striker is suffering from a cold.

Lionel Messi (35) is not sure if he will play Argentina’s last game before the World Cup. According to TyC Sports, the striker could miss the friendly match against Jamaica, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (2 a.m. in France) due to symptoms of an influenza virus. Suffering from a cold, the PSG star reduced her workload during the last training session before the match on Monday at the Inter Miami facilities.

Alvarez will replace him if he is forfeited

He still made the trip with his partners to New Jersey where the match will be played at the Red Bull Arena. The staff is waiting to see the evolution of this virus to align or not the PSG star. If this does not work out, Julian Alvarez, Manchester City striker, should replace him on the front of the Albiceleste attack.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentine coach, should make many changes in the team compared to the one that beat Honduras (3-0) on Saturday. Messi had also offered a double that day. Substitutes at kick-off last week, Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Guido Rodríguez and Angel Di María are set to start in place of Gerónimo Rulli, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez Leandro Paredes and Alejandro Gómez.

The Argentinians received a wild welcome on Monday upon their arrival in New York. “We try to take advantage, Leandro Paredes recently told ESPN. Before and after, we talk about what this national team generates, what it represents for the Argentines, who fill the stadiums. Wherever we play, people support. They are enthusiastic. We will take advantage of it. We have felt for a long time that people feel identified. We try to show them what we are going through, not only on the pitch, but also off it.