Messi signs a huge contract, bad surprise for the Qataris?

With the arrival of Lionel Messi last summer following the end of his contract with Barça, the Qatari leaders of PSG have touched the Holy Grail in their project to dream bigger. Even if the performances of the Pulga have since not really been there, the Parisian club has still taken a huge step forward in terms of exposure and marketing.

Only, Lionel Messi has just made a very surprising choice formalized in recent hours. Indeed, when some like Kylian Mbappé or Neymar joined Spain at the start of the week, in Barcelona or Madrid, Messi flew to Saudi Arabia, becoming an official ambassador of the Arab country!

نرحب بليونيل ميسي وأصدقائه في جدة للاستمتاع بعراقة جدة التاريخلية وفع #موسم_جدة وجمال البحر الأحمر#ميسي_سفيراً_للسياحة_السعودية pic.twitter.com/ENEToVMmS3 — الهيئة السعودية للسياحة (@SaudiTourism) May 9, 2022

As PSG and therefore Lionel Messi at its helm is one of Qatar’s best avenues for promotion, seeing Messi sign a big sponsorship deal to win the neighboring and long-rival country is a big surprise. Even if diplomatic tensions between the two countries have eased in recent months after a serious crisis from 2017 to 2021, it is still not certain that Qatar appreciates seeing its ultimate star promote Saudi Arabia…