Messi smuggler, CUP boycott…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday, April 15, 2022. Leo Messi has reinvented himself in his way of playing, the Collectif Ultras Paris should boycott the Clasico against OM and Marseille victorious in the Europa League Conference before his move to the capital.

In today’s edition, The Parisian highlights the evolution of the game of Lionel Messi. For a few matches, the 34-year-old Argentinian has displayed a more attractive face alongside his attacking comrades, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. Above all, number 30 of the PSG converted into an outstanding passer (13 assists in Ligue 1, one unit behind Kylian Mbappe) and “is asserting itself as the ‘Mister caviars’ of the PSG »as evidenced by his three assists against Clermont (6-1) last weekend. Above all, he is the first player, since the creation of the ranking of the best passers in 2007-2008, to achieve two hat-tricks of assists (AS Saint-Etienne, Clermont Foot) in the same exercise. More often goalscorer in previous years, Leo Messi “has been able to reinvent itself to serve its partners. »

With 1 goal and 4 assists during the last big victories against FC Lorient (5-1) and Clermont (6-1), the Argentinian international has improved his relationship with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. This attacking trio has notably been involved in the last 11 goals for the Rouge & Bleu. However, during his debut at PSG, Leo Messi “had privately expressed his doubts about his positioning on the pitch, being surprised to be exiled to the wing for the first few months. » But, he now occupies a freer role on the green rectangle. In addition, the former Barcelonan is also important in the penultimate pass. “It’s a pity that its climax only comes now, but the Pulga had to acclimatize to a new environment, a new country, a new culture”concludes LP.

As mentioned this Thursday on our site, the Ultras Paris Collective (CUP) is moving towards a boycott for the Clasico of this Sunday (8:45 p.m. on Prime Video) between the PSG and Marseille Olympics. Torn between the desire to support his team against the Marseille rival or to continue their anger against the Parisian club, the members of the UPC finally decided to be present in the stands of the Princes Parkbut to show their displeasure by going on strike with songs and encouragement, “rather rare decision-making during a PSG-OM. » This decision is due to “the affront of elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League combined with the lack of changes in the upper echelons of the Parisian club. »

On his side, The Team looks back on the victory Marseille Olympics in Europa League Conference. A few days before their trip to the lawn of the PSG, the Olympians qualified for the semi-finals of the competition after a victory in Greece against PAOK Salonika (1-0, 3-1 aggregate score). An 8th victory in a row for OM all competitions combined. “A welcome sign of good health before the trip to Princes Park where the level is likely to rise suddenly, Sunday evening in the Championship. » For this match against the leader of League 1Marseille can count on feedback from Boubacar Kamara, Gerson and Bamba Diengsuspended this Thursday, ” and maybe milik, in the recovery phase. »