Messi stands out in Ibiza, Cristiano Ronaldo causes great discomfort in Madrid!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 of the best scorers in history

If Lionel Messi (35) intended to go incognito in Ibiza, it was missed. While swimming during his vacation, the PSG striker was stopped by a fan who asked him for a note in the direction of his four children. “Leo, excuse me. Can I ask you for a video for my children who love you? They are four, “asked the young woman, immortalizing the scene on Instagram.

Relaxed and all smiles, Messi answered the request. “Come on, he said before taking care to repeat the first names of the four children blown by his interlocutor. Malena, Matías, Julián and Benjamin, I send you a big kiss, I hope you are well. I wish you the best. »

“Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo has offers! »

For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is spending his summer vacation in Portugal and Spain and caused great discomfort last night on the set of El Chiringuito. While Eduardo Inda assured that he had no transfer window offer, Edu Aguirre laughed at this information before taking the fly.

“I don’t know what will happen to Cristiano Ronaldo in the future, first launched the journalist known to be close to CR7 tense. But I know he has offers, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo, yes, he has offers! “Josep Pedrerol did try to relax the atmosphere between the two men but the discomfort was palpable …

💣 “NO SÉ qué pasará en el FUTURO… pero claro que CRISTIANO tiene OFERTAS” 🌟@EduAguirre7 lo está contando en #ChiringuitoInda. pic.twitter.com/3e9XMTDmxl — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 28, 2022