Messi started the set-up

The holidays in Ibiza with his wife Antonela and their children, and surrounded by several teammates from the National Team, are now behind him. Leo Messialong with other Paris Saint Germain players, had a return date to the club on Monday the 11th. However, Leo and the others decided to advance their return and this Tuesday they already put themselves under the orders of Christophe Galtierthe new coach of the team that came to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The challenges of 10

Leo faces a special season, perhaps the most important of his entire career. It has two big challenges. On the one hand, at PSG, transform those whistles and questions from last season into applause and recognition. For that he will face again the long-awaited conquest of the Championsthat Cup that is denied to the French club and that the 10 has not raised since 2015.



Messi in PSG training.

But as if that objective were not a small thing, in the middle of the next season the most desired Cup will appear. The one that Messi dreams of since he decided to dedicate himself to football: the world Cup. The World Cup in Qatar is more than an extra motivation. It is “the” motivation. That is why it is understood that you have cut your vacation before to start the set-up. Important commitments are coming and you have to live up to them.