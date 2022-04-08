Entertainment

Messi tangles in latest controversy with Cristiano Ronaldo

This is undoubtedly how we recognize exceptional players: even absent, they are talked about. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 37), since it is about him, knows something about being at the center of criticism from England.

This week, Wayne Rooney tackled Cristiano Ronaldo, believing that Manchester United would do better to turn to younger players, also bringing more into the game. What the Portuguese veteran replied with the comment “two jealous” in reference to the English striker and Jamie Carragher, who also scolded him.

A final salvo then came from Rooney, who used CR7’s biggest rival to settle their dispute. “There is not a single football player on the planet who is not jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo, smiled the Derby County coach at a press conference. The career he had, the trophies he won, the money he won, his chocolate bars, his body (laughs). I think all players except Lionel Messi are jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo. »

As the fight from a distance continues between Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United England striker used Lionel Messi to pull the chestnuts out of the fire. All with a smile.

