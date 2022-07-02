Messi, the big disagreement with PSG

While PSG would seek to get rid of their friend Neymar this summer, Lionel Messi is clearly not on the same wavelength as their leaders.

With the end of “bling bling” and “glitter” announced by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, a new era is dawning on Paris Saint Germain. A new chapter that the Ile-de-France leaders would like to start without its Brazilian star, Neymar. Pushed out, the 30-year-old striker has already been offered to several clubs, including Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea.

If within the direction of the residents of the Parc des Princes we seem determined to turn the page Neymar, recruited for the tidy sum of 222 million euros in 2017, this is not the case of Lionel Messi. According to information from The Nationthe seven-time Ballon d’Or would absolutely like to see his auriver friend stay in Paris next season.

Messi also in the hot seat?

It remains to be seen if the Argentinian’s support will be enough to change the minds of the Red and Blue general staff. Nothing is less certain… It must be said that the former number 10 of Barça would also be in the hot seat. To believe the Padlock Cope“La Pulga” would not be deemed untransferable by Luis Campos, who would be ready to let him go if a suitor comes forward.

Neymar is not gone yet…

However, PSG may well have a hard time separating from “Ney” during this summer transfer window. The astronomical emoluments of the player combined with his desire to continue his Parisian adventure clearly complicate the task of the leaders of the champions of France. Not to mention that the ex-Santos prodigy would have decided to exercise an option included in his lease now binding him to the capital club until June 2027.

