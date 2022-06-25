Messi, the big news for this Saturday at Paris SG!

Arriving at PSG on a free transfer during this summer transfer window from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi (35) will have been somewhat disappointed for his first season in the jersey of Paris SG, despite his 6 goals and 15 assists in 26 Ligue 1 as well as his five achievements in seven Champions League games.

But the leaders of PSG can congratulate themselves a little more on the recruitment of La Pulga, who had not known other clubs than Barça during his great career, since “less than a year after his signature at Paris Saint- Germain, Lionel Messi has already made a profit”, as Nasser Al-Khelaïfi announced in an interview with brand.

And according to information from the Spanish newspaper, PSG would have actually exceeded the bar of 700 million euros in turnover this year, and this in large part thanks to Leo Messi, who formed the MNM alongside Neymar ( ex Barça) and Kylian Mbappé during this 2021-2022 financial year.

A great reward for QSI and the Emir of Qatar on the Doha side, since the income of Paris SG increased by 13% thanks in particular to the signing of just over ten new prestigious contracts, including Dior. More than a million PSG jerseys have been sold this year, around 60% of which are flocked with the number 30, Messi.

In terms of ticketing, the Parc des Princes will once again be full throughout the season, with an increase in ticket prices. Yes, the Parisian club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has hit a hell of a lot with the arrival of the Argentinian international in its ranks during the transfer window last summer!