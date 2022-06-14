Messi, the big revelations about his coming to Paris

The executive director of PSG, Jean-Claude Blanc, revealed the underside of the arrival of Lionel Messi in the City of Light.

Arrive at Barcelona at the age of only 13, coming from Rosario, his hometown, Lionel Messi was forced willy-nilly to leave Catalonia last summer. In the grip of financial difficulties, the Blaugrana did not have the means to extend it. Forced to find a new base, the seven-time Ballon d’Or finally opted for the Paris Saint Germain. A free transfer which was settled in record time, as confided by Jean-Claude Blanc, executive director of the capital club.

“We are the most relevant to move forward on this file”

“It’s a very nice operation, a somewhat dazzling, fast operation, an opportunity, a door that opens. Barcelona who cannot sign with him, limited by his own league which puts constraints on him which he was convinced he could blow but who at the last moment does not jump, the player therefore becomes available and we are the fastest, the more relevant to move forward on this file »thus blew the Parisian leader in remarks relayed by PSG Culture.

“We are quite skilful on the business side”

“In parallel with this, we immediately developed a commercial project around his arrival, how to generate additional income with a player who must deliver performances on the field but who is a world icon of football and who comes to integrate his own brand into the game. inside this global brand that you are creating, he added. And how do you fully “leverage” this opportunity? I think we’re quite skilful on the business part, brand development. We were very efficient in the operation. »

