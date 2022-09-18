Messi the class, Mbappé unrecognizable

Lionel Messi, still decisive with Paris Panoramic

The decisive goal of Lionel Messi, the sumptuous parades of Lopes, but also the disappointment Kylian Mbappé: find the Tops and Flops of this match between Lyon and PSG (0-1).

TOPS

Messi, another gesture of class

The matches follow one another and we finally see the real Lionel Messi again. Author of a magnificent decisive pass against Brest a week ago (1-0), a full match in Haifa last Wednesday (1-3), the Argentinian was again decisive by being effective on his first opportunity . Served by Neymar, he opened his foot perfectly to deceive Lopes (5e). Author of 7 strikes in total, including 5 on target, he was the most dangerous Parisian with the ball at his feet and notably succeeded in the gesture of the evening just after the break on a perfect feint on Lopes, before seeing his shot saved in front of his line by Lukeba.

Lopes kept OL in the game

What an incredible performance from Anthony Lopes in his cage. Because if he was beaten at the start, the Lyon goalkeeper made superb parades thereafter, disconcerting the three Parisian attackers. We will particularly remember his last two parades against attempts by Neymar (72nd) and Messi (78th).e). If the Lyonnais have resisted, they owe it in large part to their goalkeeper, as well as to Thiago Mendes, who has also performed well despite recent criticism.

Fabian Ruiz, an encouraging first

After entering the last two matches, Fabian Ruiz celebrated his first start with his new PSG team this Sunday evening. And the Spaniard was rather convincing, participating in particular in the action of the Parisian goal. Clean in his game, he evolved higher than his friend Verratti in the middle and ensured interesting relays in the midfield. His left foot thus did good to rule out the game. If he lowered his foot after the break, he represents a good alternative to Verratti and Vitinha.

FLOPS

Mbappé was not in it

Usually so hard-hitting, Kylian Mbappé has seemed unrecognizable for the past few weeks. If he has sometimes scored or delivered a decisive pass in recent matches, he has not been decisive in Lyon. In question, a certain waste in his game where his accelerations have never resulted in dangerous occasions. He thus sometimes got his brushes tangled up and ended up getting annoyed. There is no doubt that the rally with the France team should do him good.

Lyon did not believe it enough

OL can harbor regrets in this meeting which saw them record only 34% possession of the ball. Voluntarily leaving the ball to the Parisians, Peter Bosz’s men hurt in counter-attack in an offensive device in 4-4-2 with the association of Dembélé and Lacazette. Several occasions which had the gift of disturbing the Parisian defense. But they were too rough when approaching the opposing goal and logically lost in the end.

Paris, recurring concerns

PSG got scared and can only blame themselves. Beyond the fact of not having “killed” the match, the capital club displayed a certain feverishness on the Lyon offensives. When the ball approached their goal, the Parisian defenders multiplied the clearances in disaster, relying more on the clumsiness of the opponent to repel the danger. The balance of the team is still in question and Christophe Galtier has two weeks ahead of him to work on this fundamental point to go further in all competitions.