Messi, the incredible twist!

Despite a difficult first season in Paris, Lionel Messi could extend his lease with PSG until June 2024. In any case, this would be the wish of the Ile-de-France leaders.

The adage that in football everything goes very quickly could well be true once again… Landed free at Paris last summer, Lionel Messi completely missed his first season in the French capital. Between his problems adapting to his new Parisian life, injuries and the Covid, the Argentinian icon has never managed to give all the fullness of his talent.

So much so that a departure from the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, just one year after his arrival, was mentioned in the press for a time. But in the end it would not be the case, quite the contrary… According to the information collected by brandPSG would seriously consider offering a one-year contract extension to the former Barcelonan, who is currently linked to the Parisian club until June 2023.

🚨 | the #PSG wants to extend Leo Messi 🇦🇷’s contract until 2024 ‼️ 📰 📲 Marca pic.twitter.com/fQpkFoRVIj — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) July 13, 2022

Messi prefers to stall

The decision makers of the residents of the Parc des Princes have even already announced their intention to Lionel Messi. But the latter would not have given his answer for the moment, believing that it is still too early to make such a decision. This should, a priori, take place after the World Cup in Qatar. The Madrid media also specifies that, contrary to the rumor which may have circulated, no option for an additional year was negotiated when he signed his lease last August.

The staff of Paris Saint-Germain would be persuaded to find the best version of Messi next season, once he has fully adapted to his new environment. In addition, PSG had never generated so much revenue in a year – around 700 million – since the arrival of the Argentine legend. One more reason to keep it for another year.

