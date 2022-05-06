Messi, the very daring request from PSG

Lionel Messi’s astronomical salary will pose a big problem for PSG, which could make a drastic decision.



We can say it: the first season of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain is a failure. Author of only 4 small goals in Ligue 1, the Argentinian icon has not been able to find his place in the Parisian eleven. So that a departure this summer is no longer an option to be ruled out.

For Diario Gol, a transfer of the former Barcelonan is all the more topical with the new regulations put in place by the DNCG, the financial body responsible for monitoring the accounts of French clubs, which in particular asks teams to limit their salary expenditure 70% of their income, while PSG currently shows 91%. A figure that could even swell further with a potential extension of Kylian Mbappé.

A problematic payroll

The new champions of France will therefore be forced during the off-season to reduce their payroll. And for that, the club of the capital could offer a drop in salary to Lionel Messi, who currently earns around 30 million euros per year, advances the Spanish media. A request that should not be well received by the seven-time Ballon d’Or, still under contract until June 2023.

But without an agreement between PSG and Messi, the latter could be pushed out, adds the same source. The problem is that not many clubs can afford the Argentinian. If he would have liked to return to Barcelona, ​​​​Joan Laporta would have, for the moment, closed the door. The other possible destination would take him to the United States, where he could end his career in MLS.