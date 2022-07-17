Messi “the whole planet knows what he is capable of doing”, evokes Galtier

Arrived in the summer of 2021 at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, 34-year-old striker, had a difficult first season in his new colors. From the newspaper The TeamChristophe Galtier, new coach of the capital club was asked about this and believes that the Argentinian is fully invested in the project.

Galtier “From what I can see for ten days, he is a fully invested player”

How do you rate Messi’s first season at PSG?

“It’s a new life here for him, a new family life, a new playing life. You have to have a lot of respect for someone who says, at 34 (he’s 35 today): “I want to live something else. Not everyone is able to do this. Of course, there is a period of adaptation. From what I can see for ten days, he is a fully invested player. The rest, the whole planet knows what he is capable of doing.

Criticizing Messi is quite incomprehensible, even if he had a season below expectations, it was overall the whole team that was very bad. The Argentinian has nevertheless regularly weighed in on the game, certainly in a different register, but to say that he has brought nothing would obviously be totally false. After having played at FC Barcelona since 2003, it is inevitably difficult to adapt to a new team as well as a new championship.

This season it seems logical that expectations are higher, because his period of adaptation is now over. Under these conditions, it is also up to Christophe Galtier to find the right solutions so that Messi is in good conditions and can fully flourish. We must also take into account the complementarity with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the two attackers aged 30 and 23.

This attacking trio is eagerly awaited, but it is difficult to develop these players in a device that allows them to get the best out of them. It is logically up to the coach to find this key that can unlock everything. But the main thing is the investment of these players, because if they are 100% in the project, it seems obvious that getting the best out of it will be much easier.







