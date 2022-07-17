Entertainment

Messi “the whole planet knows what he is capable of doing”, evokes Galtier

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Arrived in the summer of 2021 at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, 34-year-old striker, had a difficult first season in his new colors. From the newspaper The TeamChristophe Galtier, new coach of the capital club was asked about this and believes that the Argentinian is fully invested in the project.

Galtier “From what I can see for ten days, he is a fully invested player”

How do you rate Messi’s first season at PSG?

“It’s a new life here for him, a new family life, a new playing life. You have to have a lot of respect for someone who says, at 34 (he’s 35 today): “I want to live something else. Not everyone is able to do this. Of course, there is a period of adaptation. From what I can see for ten days, he is a fully invested player. The rest, the whole planet knows what he is capable of doing.

Criticizing Messi is quite incomprehensible, even if he had a season below expectations, it was overall the whole team that was very bad. The Argentinian has nevertheless regularly weighed in on the game, certainly in a different register, but to say that he has brought nothing would obviously be totally false. After having played at FC Barcelona since 2003, it is inevitably difficult to adapt to a new team as well as a new championship.

This season it seems logical that expectations are higher, because his period of adaptation is now over. Under these conditions, it is also up to Christophe Galtier to find the right solutions so that Messi is in good conditions and can fully flourish. We must also take into account the complementarity with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the two attackers aged 30 and 23.

This attacking trio is eagerly awaited, but it is difficult to develop these players in a device that allows them to get the best out of them. It is logically up to the coach to find this key that can unlock everything. But the main thing is the investment of these players, because if they are 100% in the project, it seems obvious that getting the best out of it will be much easier.





Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Thor 4: where will we see Guardians of the Galaxy after Love And Thunder? – Cinema news

6 mins ago

The 20 most anticipated series of 2023 not to be missed

15 mins ago

Guide to the mythical series ‘ER’, whose 15 seasons come to HBO Max | TV

26 mins ago

a Russian club trolls Cristiano Ronaldo, Oliver Kahn fails him again at Bayern Munich

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button