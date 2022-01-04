Messi, threats on social media to the DJ accused of having infected him

Lionel Messi contracted the Covid and will most likely miss the match on January 9th of PSG in the home of Lyon. The seven-time winner of the Golden Ball is currently stuck in Argentina in the company of his family but the Parisian fans and the Albiceleste national team are wondering who transmitted the Coronavirus to the “Flea“. On social media, a culprit or the DJ appeared Fer Palacio. In recent days, the artist posted a photo on Instagram in the company of Messi during an evening. Fernando Palacio, however, had previously taken part in the Coscu Awards and various cases of Covid had been identified among the participants. The Argentine DJ, targeted on social media, defended himself through Instagram stories: “I just woke up and got a lot of messages, I’m trending on Twitter because Messi tested positive at Covid and people say I infected him. Some people even called me a killer“. Fer Palacio also explained that he had taken a test to go to Uruguay and that he had tested negative and published the result on his profile proving that he was not the man who transmitted Covid to Messi.