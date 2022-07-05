Messi, thunderbolt in Paris!

According to information from Spain, Lionel Messi would have contacted Xavi to discuss a possible return to FC Barcelona this summer.

Only one year and then goes? landed free at Paris last summer after the FC Barcelona decided not to extend his contract, Lionel Messi would consider leaving the French capital during this summer transfer window. According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, the seven-time Ballon d’Or would have recently probed Xavi for a return to the fold.

‘Leo Messi called Xavi’

“Messi has a good relationship with Xavi, they won everything togetherexplained Inda on the set of the show The Chiringuito. Messi is uncomfortable in Paris and in the first months he has been in a hotel and the family is not acclimatizing. Leo Messi called Xavi and asked him about a return possibility. Xavi told him that he would be delighted, but that he needed to speak to Laporta and it would be Laporta who would call him. To date, this call from Laporta has not taken place. Now in Paris, the leader is Mbappé. »

💣📞 “MESSI LLAMÓ a XAVI para VOLVER al Barça y sigue esperando la llamada de Laporta” Lo está contando #INDA in #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/323XNDX0rm — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 4, 2022

Can Barca afford it?

A transfer still impossible to achieve a few weeks ago given the financial difficulties of the Catalan club, but today the situation has changed. If Barça is still in debt, the recent financial contribution from the investment company Sixth Street, which will receive in return 10% of the Blaugrana’s TV rights over the next 25 seasons in exchange for 200 million euros, will allow residents of the Camp Nou to invest in the transfer market.

PSG remains unclear

It remains to know the position of Paris Saint-Germain. While the end of “bling bling” and “glitter” was declared in the capital, the future of Lionel Messi remains unclear. For the moment, the decision-makers seem rather leaning towards a departure from Neymar. Under contract until June 2023, the native of Rosario would not appear on the list of undesirable players. But in the event of a satisfactory offer for the Argentinian icon, there is no doubt that Luis Campos and his teams will study it carefully…

