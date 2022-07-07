“Messi to the Premier League? He’s not even in the top six…”

Leo Messi prepares for what will be a new season in the Paris Saint Germain and with Cristophe Galtier as the new coach after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine footballer did not hesitate to continue at the club this season and is always in the news in European football. Danny Millsa retired English player, stated that the ’10’ would not be prepared to play in any important club of the Premier League.

“I know that Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers could be a bit better, and that he is more of a big game player and everything else, but as a pure footballer, Messi is the greatest”. But, would you take Messi now in your team? Probably not,” Danny Mills said in a talk at talkSPORT.

“Would you sign Messi for the Premier League right now? probably noteither. To Manchester City, no. To Liverpool, no. To Tottenham? I don’t think they did. I don’t think I’m in the top six of the Premier League right now,” he slipped forcefully.

Danny Mills is 45 years old and has a long experience in English football. There he wore the jerseys of the Norwich City, Charlton Athletic, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Manchester City, Hull City and Derby County.

New coach and start of a new season! pic.twitter.com/55FqdM8u9J ? Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) July 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Leo Messi is preparing for what will be a very important second semester in 2022. The Argentine soccer player ended his vacation early and he has already started training at PSG with his new coach at the helm. The ’30’ of the French club will try to improve the numbers of his first season in which he played 34 games, with 11 goals converted and 15 assists made.