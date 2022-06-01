Messi torpedoed the career of a crack, Mbappé is warned!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Paris Saint-Germain: Can Ramos still salvage his Paris experience?

It is not Lionel Messi who wants. This is the conclusion of Massimiliano Allegri’s punchline about Paulo Dybala. The Juventus Turin coach validated the departure of the Argentine nugget, nicknamed La Joya and compared to La Pulga in his debut, after seven seasons with the Bianconeri and he explained why to the DAZN channel: “Paulo must become himself again. There was a time when he let himself be overwhelmed by being the new Messi. He has a lot to offer because he has extraordinary technical qualities and he plays in a divine way, but he has to refocus on his physical and technical qualities, not to take himself for another”.

A danger that could await many young players as Lionel Messi has amazed the whole planet for years and so much everyone would like to play like him. A priori, Kylian Mbappé is not concerned since he has very different qualities and does not evolve in the same position. But just in case, Dybala’s bad example serves as a warning signal!