Messi, total recital / C1 / Gr. H / PSG-Maccabi Haifa (7-2) / SOFOOT.com

Two goals, two assists, technical accuracy at all times and an ever-growing influence on the game. In line with his last outings, Lionel Messi delivered an impressive performance against Maccabi Haifa in an attacking trio all fired up. That’s it, the Argentinian seems fully fulfilled in the capital.

By Tom Binet, at the Parc des Princes

It is certainly this kind of performance that the thousands of Parisian supporters who came to cheer Lionel Messi at Le Bourget airport dreamed of, when they saw the Argentinian set foot on French soil to join PSG. Very free in her movements, like her two friends Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the Pulga feasted on her 50e appearance with Paris in the rear of Maccabi Haifa, guiding the capital club to resounding success (7-2). A performance which delighted a Parc des Princes which had to wait many months before seeing the genius operate. It was worth the wait.

It was first with a delicious left foot outside that Messi came to open the scoring and start the hostilities, after about twenty minutes of play. The start of the recital. An offering for Neymar later, the Argentinian did it again after a festival at the entrance to the area to rumble at the Porte d’Auteuil for the fourth time already, even before the break. Stop everything, don’t add more? Yes, since after passing very close to his first hat-trick in red and blue by finding the bar – an old demon since his arrival in the capital – the guy made Carlos Soler bite. His second assist of the evening to finally give a smile to a man he has met many times in La Liga.

More broadly, in this system of play where Neymar comes to play very close to him in the axis, Messi has never stopped combining, opening up spaces for himself and his partners and creating an incalculable number of shifts. Here he is now with eleven goals and twelve assists this season in all competitions, the only player in the five major championships in doubles. A few days after his jewel in Ajaccio, the seven-time Ballon d’Or continues to close the gap with Cristiano Ronaldo, who now only has a nine-goal lead in the ranking of the top scorers in the history of the C1. An advance that seems increasingly insignificant. “Everyone knows the technical quality of the three, but we also realize that, in this organization, the fact of defending more in density allows us to have transitionscould welcome Galtier in a post-match press conference. It’s very nice to see, it plays for each other. »

The story is (finally) beautiful

After a season clearly below expectations – despite some brilliant performances although too sparse – Lionel Messi finally appears launched in Paris. “I watch all his games, and it’s impressive to see the level he’s been playing with since the start of the season. He’s another player. I was sure it was going to be like thisrejoiced before the meeting another illustrious former albiceleste of the capital, Javier Pastore, in the columns of Parisian. Yes, he takes pleasure, he gives pleasure to all the fans, to the public in the stadiums. His combinations with Mbappé and Neymar are incredible. He needed time, he needed to feel important. »

And this is certainly the most important thing: Lionel Messi is flourishing in Paris after having cashed in his hasty departure from his forever club. And his club understood it well, since the big maneuvers would already be launched to see him extend beyond next June, the date of the end of his first contract. And if, from the height of the 36 years he will be by then, the Pulga still have wonderful things to offer European football and PSG? Maccabi Haifa will not say the opposite.

