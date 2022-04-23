Entertainment

Messi, Verratti and Kimpembe packages for Angers-PSG

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read

The Argentine star of Paris Saint-Germain suffers from the Achilles tendon.

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi suffers from left Achilles tendon and will not be able to play in Angers on Wednesday during the 33rd day of Ligue 1, like midfielder Marco Verratti and defender Presnel Kimpembe, the club announced on Tuesday.

The Argentinian suffers from an “inflammation of the left Achilles tendon”, specified the PSG, adding that a point would be made within 48 hours.

SEE ALSO – Goal from Neymar, contentious penalty, equalizer denied: the summary of PSG-OM last Sunday (2-1)

The Italian midfielder received a blow to his left knee and “his situation will be assessed within 48 hours” as well, said PSG in a press release. Same delay for the French international Kimpembe, who feels “pain in his right knee”.

Read alsoLigue 1: PSG-OM, fake shock

These absences are in addition to that of the Brazilian striker Neymar, suspended. Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera (hamstrings) is due to resume training on Thursday. German midfielder Julian Draxler (meniscus) and Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes (pubalgia) are continuing treatment after their respective surgeries.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

The weirdest names that Hollywood stars give their children

8 mins ago

This was the moment when Lily Collins met Lady Di 30 years ago

20 mins ago

Marc Anthony: when he was a Hollywood actor | Man on fire | Man on Fire | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

32 mins ago

Will Helen Mirren Return For Fast X? This is what the actress says

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button