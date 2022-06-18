Messi visited Jordi Alba’s wedding in Seville

Lionel Messi traveled to Seville for Jordi Alba’s wedding to Romarey Ventura, which was attended by several Spanish footballers (but not Gerard Pique).

In Barcelona after the end of the international break with Argentina, Lionel Messi traveled to Seville on Friday. The Paris Saint-Germain striker, photographed by a few passers-by, went to attend the wedding of his former teammate Jordi Alba, now married to Romarey Ventura.

The union of this seven-year-old couple, who gave birth to two children, took place in El Viso del Alcore, a municipality in the province of Seville. According The Razon, this is where Jordi Alba and Romarey Ventura met. The festivities were then held at the Hacienda de Oran, a luxurious residence located south of the Andalusian city.

Pique, a noticeable absence

Lionel Messi, dressed in a rather classic suit, was accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Other footballers were invited: Marc Bartra, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Morata, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Santi Cazorla, David De Gea. Xavi, Barça coach, was also there.

One absence was noticed: that of Gerard Pique. According to the Spanish media, the Spanish defender did not want to interfere with the festivities. And for good reason: his actions and gestures have been scrutinized by the celebrity press since his separation from Shakira.