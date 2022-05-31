Messi volleyed after a controversial sentence on Real Madrid!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Édouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” interview!

His speeches are rare and inevitably make the headlines. Yesterday, Lionel Messi spoke at the microphone of TyC Sports to make a big tour of the news. His departure from Barça, his adaptation or even Neymar and Mbappé were on the menu. But it’s another sentence that makes people react in Spain.

Lionel Messi has indeed mentioned Real Madrid and his victory in the Champions League. If his support for Karim Benzema was welcomed, his sentence on the Madrid title much less. “The best team doesn’t always win. Real Madrid weren’t the best team this season, without taking any credit from them as they are the European champions. »

Guti replies to Messi and stings PSG

An analysis that was not to the taste of Guti, a big name in Real Madrid who did not fail to react on the set of the Spanish program El Chiringuito, of which he is the flagship consultant. “Real Madrid showed that they were the best team in the Champions League, they were the most competitive team in this C1. And in the end, these are the most competitive teams that win. You can have all the stars you want, if you don’t fight it’s hard to win. PSG is a great team player by player but we have to fight. Let everyone be united, let everyone run. That there are not only seven to run, that everyone does it. All of this affects a team in the end. »

🌟 “El MADRID ha DEMOSTRADO que era el MEJOR equipo de la CHAMPIONS”. 👀@GUTY14HAZ disputed a las palabras of Messi in #ChiringuitoMadrid. pic.twitter.com/y4eEdvMi5y — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 30, 2022

🙌 “Me IDENTIFICO mucho con este MADRID” 🙌 💥 “Ha sido el team MÁS COMPETITIVO de la Champions” 👉 @GUTY14HAZ lo already clear #ChiringuitoMadrid. pic.twitter.com/TFeuFPePAJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 30, 2022