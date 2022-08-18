“Messi wants to come back to Barça”, a big announcement relaunches his comeback!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

A few months after the end of the soap opera Kylian Mbappé who decided to extend to PSG despite the assiduous courtship of Real Madrid, the capital club already knows the next soap opera which is looming for the summer of 2023. Lionel Messi is coming to the end of his contract with Paris and the future of the Pulga will necessarily be a central issue next summer.

Especially since a crazy scenario has been put on track recently: the great return of Lionel Messi to Barça. Joan Laporta, against a background of “moral debt” regularly mentioned in the face of the press, did not hide the wish to bring back the Argentine legend, while Xavi would be delighted to have him under his orders. A file that rebounded again last night on the set of the show El Chiringuito.

The link remains broken between Messi and Laporta

Indeed, the former goalkeeper of Barça today a columnist, Lobo Carrasco, announced in a assertive way that Lionel Messi’s wish was to make his big return to Barça. Without presuming the continuation of the file which must still give rise to tight negotiations, Carrasco ensures in any case that the desire of the Pulga would be to find Barcelona. To see now if the link can be woven again between the two clubs, especially since the journalist José Alvarez, in the same program, assured that the link between Messi and Laporta had been broken since his departure. The prospect of a crucial meeting between the two men in the coming months has therefore already been put on the carpet in the Spanish program which is still talking about it…