Messi warns and questions his continuity in the Argentina team after the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi affirmed this Friday that after the 2022 Qatar World Cup he will have to rethink “many things”, and did not assure that he will continue to wear the number 10 shirt of the Albiceleste team, with which he feels happy.

“I’ve been happy here for a long time. We won the Cup (America) with this wonderful group. Everything flows naturally. It’s easier on and off the court. Winning helps everything to be more beautiful and easier”, expressed the captain of Argentina after beating Venezuela 3-0 at the La Bombonera stadium.

“I don’t think we’re going to go back. It’s the farewell”, he said, admitting that Argentina probably won’t play on their territory again until after the World Cup.