Messi warns and questions his continuity in the Argentina team after the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Lionel Messi affirmed this Friday that after the 2022 Qatar World Cup he will have to rethink “many things”, and did not assure that he will continue to wear the number 10 shirt of the Albiceleste team, with which he feels happy.
“I’ve been happy here for a long time. We won the Cup (America) with this wonderful group. Everything flows naturally. It’s easier on and off the court. Winning helps everything to be more beautiful and easier”, expressed the captain of Argentina after beating Venezuela 3-0 at the La Bombonera stadium.
“I don’t think we’re going to go back. It’s the farewell”, he said, admitting that Argentina probably won’t play on their territory again until after the World Cup.
“I think of Ecuador and the previous preparation matches. After the World Cup I’m going to have to rethink a lot of things, whether things go well or badly, hopefully well”, said the French PSG player.
“This is not the first time I have felt this support. She had already felt it. We expected this from the people after the last times that we have been going through and the only one between the public and the National Team”, he expressed when referring to the support of the public in the match in which he scored goal number 81 with the Albiceleste.
Messi equaled Uruguayan Luis Suárez at the top of the scorers in the South American qualifiers with 28.