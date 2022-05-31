Messi was “happier” at Barça… – Sport.fr

A time announced on departure, Lionel Messi should continue his adventure at PSG despite his unconditional love for FC Barcelona.

After the disappointing season of Paris Saint-Germain, crowned champion of France but eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16, a major project is being prepared internally in the club of the capital. For a few weeks, the Spanish press has even been talking about a possible departure of Lionel Messi this summer, sending the sevenfold Ballon d’Or again into the arms of FC Barcelona. A possibility that is more dream than reality according to journalist Guillem Balague, also biographer of Lionel Messi.

An opinion moreover shared by the Spanish journalist of the Onda Cero, Alfredo Martinez. Guest on the show The Porteria of Betevé, he showered the hopes of the Catalan supporters. For him, the situation is clear: “Messi is happier at Barcelona, ​​where he spent 21 years of his life, but his commitment to PSG remains total”. As a reminder, the Argentinian is still under contract with the Ligue 1 champion until June 2023.

Subscribe to the sport.fr YouTube channel by clicking here!