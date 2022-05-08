Messi well present against Troyes

11:48

Uncertain due to para-costal pain, Lionel Messi is finally present in the PSG group for the reception of Troyes this Sunday (8:45 p.m., 36th day of Ligue 1). Paris has several injured with Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi who point to the infirmary.

Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo and Eic Dina-Ebimbe were not retained by Mauricio Pochettino.