Messi well present against Troyes

PSG: Messi present
Uncertain due to para-costal pain, Lionel Messi is finally present in the PSG group for the reception of Troyes this Sunday (8:45 p.m., 36th day of Ligue 1). Paris has several injured with Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi who point to the infirmary.
Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo and Eic Dina-Ebimbe were not retained by Mauricio Pochettino.
On El Chadaille Bitshiabu
Pochettino: “The question of young people is close to our hearts. Being able to follow a youngster who takes his steps in the academy is something exciting. They need time. El Chadaille like other players must have patience. He is 16 years old, he needs to mature. Not all young people evolve in the same way. He trains with us. You have to be careful. It’s exciting to accompany them and for the identity of the club.”
Paredes would like to play for Real Madrid
Pochettino: “I didn’t hear that. I don’t know what he said. Everyone has the right to express themselves.”
On the balance of the season
Pochettino: “It’s hard to rate this season. You have to know what the parameters are. There are objectives and others subjective. The absolute priority was the Champions League. From the moment the main objective n is not achieved, it’s difficult to judge. On the 10th title of champion of France, did I enter the history of the club? It’s important. A club is built on success. I’m very happy to do part of a club that won its 10th title. It is a satisfaction to be part of this history.”
On his absence as best coach at the UNFP Trophies
Pochettino: “I don’t have an opinion on that. As I didn’t have much to say when I was nominated for the title of best coach in the world, along with Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp. It’s a fact, there is not much to say.”
On Danilo Pereira
Pochettino: “He’s an experienced player, a team player. He has a sense of teamwork. He gives more than he asks for.”
On the three-man defense
Pochettino: “It’s a system that we have to develop, it’s a good period to try things. We need rigor, work, time.”
Pochettino responds to club media
Pochettino on the PSG website: “Yesterday (Friday) we had a very nice barbecue, it was a very good time. We are a real family. We are professionals. We are also preparing the match against Troyes.”
Hit in the ribs, Messi uncertain
Paris Saint-Germain shared their pre-match medical update:
“Leo Messi trained apart for paracostal pain. A new point will be made tomorrow morning.
Leandro Paredes continues his rehabilitation after his surgery following pubalgia.
Julian Draxler begins his re-athleticization phase on the pitch, with and without the ball.
Mauro Icardi, whose quadriceps lesion is progressing favourably, will resume training at the end of next week.
Messi apart in training
PSG’s collective training this Saturday morning started without Leo Messi. The Argentinian trained separately before the session in a light way. He left the field of play just before the start of collective training. Note that the session was held under the gaze of Leonardo.
