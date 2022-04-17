‘Messi will beat Dani Alves’ trophy record’

When fans think of the most decorated players in football history, the usual names tend to come to mind: Dani Alves, Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

Maxwell, on the other hand, is often overlooked. The Brazilian was a versatile left-back, but he also had a good habit of being in the right place at the right time, as evidenced by the fact that he played for Interthe FC Barcelona and the Paris Saint Germain during the most prosperous period in the history of each club.

In total, he won 37 trophies during his distinguished careerwhich makes him the most decorated footballer of all time – until, of course, his title was taken over by his former Blaugrana and Brazilian team-mate Dani Alves.

“Messi has every chance of breaking the record”, Maxwell tells GOAL. “By playing at PSG, he has a great team around him and the possibility of winning many more trophies”.

“Even now, with Dani at Barcelona, ​​Messi has more time to dedicate to his career. You never know how long Dani can go because he keeps pushing himself, but Messi is younger.”

Maxwell, who is now head of football development at UEFAalso explained that he was not the least bit upset when Alves took his place in the record books.

“I worked at PSG [en tant que directeur sportif] when Dani did,” he recalls. “We hugged and he said, ‘I’m sorry’. I answered him ‘No, you deserve it and now you have to go even further!’ So I was really happy that he did.”