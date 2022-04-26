Messi will honor his contract with PSG

Winning the Ligue 1 title won’t be enough to satisfy Paris Saint-Germain’s appetite this season. It’s clear that the main objective of the Parisians was to win the Champions Leaguea trophy that once again escaped them and for which they had nevertheless constituted a fiery attacking trio with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi this season.

It is precisely about the little elf from Rosario that Rumors of a possible return to Barcelona have been circulating widely in recent weeks. Despite this, as reported by the television channel ‘TyC Sports’, the Argentine star never considered the prospect of returning to Barca or leave for another club a year after joining the capital club.

The media quoted above assured that Messi’s close entourage made it clear thatfor the top scorer in the history of the blaugrana team, there is no no possibility of leaving the Parisian formation next summer.

As a reminder, the Argentinian international arrived at Camp des Loges last summer and signed a contract with the Parc des Princes club for two seasonswith the possibility of extend for another year.

While there is still three days of Ligue 1 to argue, Messi has already made 30 appearances, scored nine goals and provided thirteen assists. Eliminated from French Cup by Nice and some Champions League by Real Madridthe reigning Copa America A champion had to settle for the national championship to his first season with the Rouge et Bleu.