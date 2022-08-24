Entertainment

Messi will not return next season – Sport.fr

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

While FC Barcelona is pushing, via the Spanish press, for a return of Lionel Messi at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the entourage of La Pulga has denied the existence of negotiations with the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi has turned the page, he will not return to FC Barcelona at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. While the Catalan club is pushing, via the Spanish press, for a return of the Argentinian next summer, his entourage denied, in comments relayed by Mundo Deportivo, the existence of negotiations with the Barcelona leaders: “There was no approach from Laporta with anyone in Leo Messi’s entourage or vice versa, and anyone claiming that is lying. »

In the meantime, Lionel Messi, who had a difficult first season in Paris, is making an excellent start to the season, notably with three goals in the first two official games of the season. It is rumored that a contract extension at PSG is in the works. Catalonia is a thing of the past.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Emma Stone recycles her wedding dress for the MET

11 mins ago

the actors who could star in a remake

22 mins ago

Sandra Bullock: biography, movies, photos, trivia

32 mins ago

From Game of Thrones to the Bal de l’enfer… Who is Nathalie Emmanuel, the heroine of this horror thriller with vampires? – Cinema news

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button