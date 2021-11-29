Messi wins the seventh Ballon d’Or: Lewandowski and Jorginho mocked

And there are 7. This time he will receive him in what has become his new home, Paris. Leo Messi it has once again beaten the competition, which has never been more ruthless than this year. Wax Lewandowski, who would have deserved it already in 2020 after the Champions won with Bayern Munich, was there Jorginho, who in a few months had managed to win the Champions and Super Cup with Chelsea, at the turn of the extraordinary European Championship with Italy. The candidacy of Benzema, amazing in the last year with Real Madrid and protagonist of the Nations League won by France. But in the end won Messi, Once again. And today, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, he will line up the 7th Ballon d’Or in the 65th edition of the trophy.