Messi wins the seventh Ballon d’Or: Lewandowski and Jorginho mocked
And there are 7. This time he will receive him in what has become his new home, Paris. Leo Messi it has once again beaten the competition, which has never been more ruthless than this year. Wax Lewandowski, who would have deserved it already in 2020 after the Champions won with Bayern Munich, was there Jorginho, who in a few months had managed to win the Champions and Super Cup with Chelsea, at the turn of the extraordinary European Championship with Italy. The candidacy of Benzema, amazing in the last year with Real Madrid and protagonist of the Nations League won by France. But in the end won Messi, Once again. And today, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, he will line up the 7th Ballon d’Or in the 65th edition of the trophy.
Italians empty-handed
Five were the Italians in the list of 30 candidates announced on 8 October: Donnarumma, Chiellini, Bonucci, Barella And Jorginho. The Italian-Brazilian remains the one who has the most chance of getting on the podium, given the almost perfect season. Yet, it was not enough for him to take the Golden Ball home. The wrong penalty against Switzerland, which cost us direct access to the World Cup, did not affect: it came after the closing of the voting (October 24) by the jury of journalists. And the three assists served yesterday by Messi in the PSG victory in Saint-Etienne did not matter either. Same goes for the fantastic overhead kick with which Lewandowski opened the scoring last Wednesday in the snowy Champions League evening in Kiev.