Messi would be ulcerated by the attitude of Barça and Laporta!

If he is about to leave for a second (and last?) season at PSG, Lionel Messi (35) only moderately appreciates the way Joan Laporta talks about his departure in the media. A few days ago, in the columns of Esportiu, the president of FC Barcelona opened the door to a return, free, of Pulga and Neymar Jr.

After politely asking for things, Messi gets annoyed with the Laporta sauce com!

Faced with these media outings seeking to sell dreams to the Socios, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is rather annoyed to be mentioned at each of the presidential outings. If we are to believe the information revealed in the program El Larguero on Cadena SER, Léo Messi, through his father and agent Jorge, even tried to send a message to Joan Laporta a few months ago: let’s turn the page and stop talking about him in Barcelona.

Despite this polite call inviting him to more measure, the president of Barça has not changed anything from his speech centered on Lionel Messi. An attitude which would have “upset and scandalized the player and his entourage” according to the terms used by the Iberian radio. It is today and more than ever the cold war between the Messi clan and Barça!