Messi would have already blown a name to his leaders for the post-Mbappé!

Since the start of the week, the future of Kylian Mbappé has once again been at the center of debate as the Frenchman, feeling betrayed by his management, has decided to set sail next summer at the latest. Suffice to say that PSG, in the event of the departure of its star, will have to find a replacement worthy of the name. And Lionel Messi would already have an idea in mind.

PSG inquires about Lautaro Martinez!

According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG would have their sights on Lautaro Martinez, breathtaking on Wednesday evening on the Camp Nou lawn. Information would even have already been taken while the seven-time Ballon d’Or, who rubs shoulders with the Inter Milan striker in the Argentine selection, would have whispered a few words to him about the capital club.

Information all the same to put in context while the future of Messi is itself still uncertain. Moreover, in addition to Paris, Manchester United would also closely follow the situation of Toro, which is currently not thinking about its future according to the words of the transalpine daily. Case to follow.