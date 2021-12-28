Messias: ‘More pressure in D than in A! At Milan thanks to Stroppa and Pioli, Ibra is great but my idol is … ‘| Market

The Milan attacking midfielder Junior Walter Messias he told the journalist Carlo Pellegatti within the exclusive format Q&A from StarCasino Sport: “The experience in the minor leagues has taught me to have more peace of mind, because I had more pressure to play in Excellence or Serie D than in Serie A. Now I feel safer and more mature. The experience with Mister Stroppa taught me a lot, I still feel it because he became my friend, with his way of coaching he made me grow a lot. My story can perhaps be seen as an example of life, football is a different world from the real one, there are people who get up at 5 in the morning and return at 20, life out there is not easy. Understanding what others are experiencing outside of football is fundamental for me. The move to Milan was the greatest emotion. Milan is a team that I have always admired, I am proud to be there, arriving in a team of this caliber is a great honor. During the negotiation I was very tense, arriving here at the last was a wonderful thing, the news arrived at two in the morning and I was unable to sleep, I was too excited. The Champions? It is a beautiful competition, experiencing it in person is even more beautiful. I was lucky enough to score the decisive goal against Atletico Madrid, a soft and perfect cross received by Kessié, I had only the goalkeeper in front and it was very emotional. There was a difficult period in October when I had the injury, but the Coach reassured me by telling me to rest assured because I was strong for him and this gave me courage and an extra boost. Then there is Ibra who is great, when on the pitch they are in difficulty I pass the ball to him because he never loses it anyway. All my teammates are very good and great professionals focused on work, I am happy to be in a team with them – Religion is everything to me, I am an athlete of Christ. In 2015 I no longer wanted to play soccer, I went to see the Pastor in the church and told him that I only wanted to dedicate myself to preaching the Gospel. Instead God had other plans, Ezio Rossi called me and so I decided to continue with football. The idol? Ronaldo Il Fenomeno, I liked everything about him, when he played for the national team I stopped everything I was doing to see him. I never got to meet him but I would love to. I always enjoy being with my family and disconnecting from everything. I still don’t know Milan very little, but it is a big city that I like. My favorite food is a Brazilian dish typical of my state, chicken with a Brazilian vegetable, but I also like Milanese risotto. Finally, I listen to both Brazilian and Italian evangelical music, for example I like the singer Corrado Salmè “-