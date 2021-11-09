Messina. 42 ex Gicap supermarkets move to Ergon and Ard Discount – Tempo Stretto are back

Most in the province of Messina, others also in the provinces of Agrigento, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Cosenza

The contract was signed on 4 November by Ergon, through its consortium partner Medial Franchising, for the rental of the 42 Gicap stores located mainly in the province of Messina and in the provinces of Agrigento, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Cosenza.

Medial Franchising in agreement with Gicap has already started taking charge of the stores according to a precise calendar with the aim of starting the points of sale as soon as possible to provide adequate services and answers to customers, safeguarding all the rights of workers who in they have operated.

For consumers it will be a return to the brand they trusted, in fact the stores will mainly take on the brand Ard discount, which in the meantime has improved its offer both in terms of convenience and completeness of assortment, as well as having expanded the number of municipalities and manned areas. In fact, the threshold of 200 stores will be exceeded in a few weeks. The goal is to be the driving force behind the relaunch of these structures and to significantly increase its market share.

This important operation is part of the development plans of Ergon’s industrial plan thanks to the consolidated qualities of solidity and great commercial drive demonstrated even in very complex conditions and markets.