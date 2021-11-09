Business

Messina. 42 ex Gicap supermarkets move to Ergon and Ard Discount – Tempo Stretto are back

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read

Most in the province of Messina, others also in the provinces of Agrigento, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Cosenza

The contract was signed on 4 November by Ergon, through its consortium partner Medial Franchising, for the rental of the 42 Gicap stores located mainly in the province of Messina and in the provinces of Agrigento, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Cosenza.

Medial Franchising in agreement with Gicap has already started taking charge of the stores according to a precise calendar with the aim of starting the points of sale as soon as possible to provide adequate services and answers to customers, safeguarding all the rights of workers who in they have operated.

For consumers it will be a return to the brand they trusted, in fact the stores will mainly take on the brand Ard discount, which in the meantime has improved its offer both in terms of convenience and completeness of assortment, as well as having expanded the number of municipalities and manned areas. In fact, the threshold of 200 stores will be exceeded in a few weeks. The goal is to be the driving force behind the relaunch of these structures and to significantly increase its market share.

This important operation is part of the development plans of Ergon’s industrial plan thanks to the consolidated qualities of solidity and great commercial drive demonstrated even in very complex conditions and markets.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

What is a Fiat 500 all in marble doing on the bed of the Po? The story is incredible

4 days ago

Conti Leonardo, the numbers for the first nine months and the estimates for 2021

5 days ago

to whom and in which regions

2 days ago

In Iceland, garlic was grown on a large scale for the first time

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button