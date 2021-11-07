Messina. Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas” at the Fasola auditorium – Tempo Stretto

Notes in the margin of the film Madres paralelas by Pedro Almodóvar, Spain 2021; dramatic / sentimental, distributed by Warner Bros-Italy. Scheduled at the Fasola Auditorium until Sunday 7 November

Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film was presented in competition at the recent Venice International Film Festival and was released in our cinemas on October 28th. Some critics have noted that the director here confirms his keen interest in the figure of the “imperfect mother”, however adopting a narrative register that goes beyond the melodramatic tones, suited to him, to assume a more serious and sometimes tragic accent. The film, almost exclusively for women, starts from the dialogue between two women who share the hospital room while waiting for the birth. The most mature is Janis (Penélope Cruz), a forty-year-old photographer who gratefully accepts motherhood: she had wanted it intensely, in the knowledge that her biological clock now left her few chances of pregnancy. The other is Ana (Milena Smit), a fragile teenager who lives motherhood with anguish. Over time, the friendship that arose in the hospital turns into a real partnership between Janis and Ana, co-woven of understanding, mutual help and complicity. Another important character is Ana’s mother, Teresa. She is not even an imperfect mother, as she is practically absent from the girl’s life. Among the spectators, someone recognizes in Teresa the Italian-Spanish actress Aitana Sanchéz-Gijón, former interpreter of Victoria, protagonist – alongside her putative husband Paul, alias Keanu Reeves – of the romantic cult The scent of wild must. Madres paralelas stands out for the relaxed rhythm of the narrative design and the quality of the acting, highlighted by critics. In this regard, it comes as no surprise to Almodóvar’s favorite actress Penélope Cruz, now in her seventh film with the director and, as always, happily true to herself. 25-year-old Milena Smit is no less, perfectly at ease in interpreting a lost teenager, also thanks to her ephebic physique and very fine facial features. Also worth mentioning is the skill of an actress dear to Almodóvar, Rossy de Palma, in the role of manager Elena. The actress (nicknamed “dama Picasso”, due to the iconic asymmetry of her facial features) is very popular in Spain and not entirely unknown in our country. The only important male character is the forensic anthropologist Arturo, played by the multifaceted Israel Eljialde.

The stories of the two protagonists are intertwined with one of the most tragic events of the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939): the shooting of republicans (or presumed such) by Francoists, winners of the conflict. In July 1936 – a few days after Francisco Franco’s troops were raised against the legitimate government – one of Janis’s ancestors was shot and buried in a common grave. It is one of the countless massacres caused by the civil war between Francoists and Republicans. Since their country remained extraneous to the two world wars, for the Spaniards – even today – the fratricidal conflict constitutes the war par excellence. Therefore, their “post-war” was marked by almost forty years of Francoist dictatorship, or by a regime that has “plastered” the political and civil life of Spain. After the death of the Generalissimo and the Transición to democracy, which took place in the mid-seventies, in the space of a few decades Spain has become the nation we all know. It is a country that has substantially crossed the gap that separated it from the rest of Europe, becoming a laboratory of innovative ideas as well as daring experiments in the most varied areas of society and culture. After all, Almodóvar himself is an expression – hyperbolic, sarcastic and irreverent more than any other – of Spain which has awakened from the torpor caused by the “plaster cast” imposed on it by historical vicissitudes. In Madres paralelas, the reference to the civil war intends to draw the attention – of the Spaniards, but not only – to the tragedies caused to the peoples by the dictatorships of the twentieth century. For Almodóvar, Spain cannot “settle accounts” with Francoism by affirming the need for healthy oblivion. Oblivion does not save anyone and, on the contrary, can become an accomplice of cryptic repropositions of a past that never completely goes away. It is therefore good that the younger generations – represented in the film by Ana – know about that past. “As much as one tries to silence it, history refuses to remain silent”, in the words of the Uruguayan intellectual Eduardo Galeano, recalled in the closing of the film. Overall, Madres paralelas turns out to be a prestigious film, destined to take on a prominent role in Pedro Almodóvar’s 40-year filmography.